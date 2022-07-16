The Bachelorette episode 2 spoilers: Rachel, Jordan V., & Zero G

Monday night on ABC we’re going to have a chance to see The Bachelorette episode 2 arrive — and with that comes new dates!

For those of you who haven’t heard the news just yet, the show will be following a format for this episode that is both familiar and new. Rachel and Gabby will each have a one-on-one date with one of the guys. Meanwhile, they will spent time with a lot of them remaining contestants on a group date together.

For Rachel, the sneak peek below indicates that she’ll be experiencing zero gravity with none other than Jordan V., and it seems like they’re really enjoying it! The last time we remember something like this happening on the franchise, it was on Nick’s season and we’re pretty sure Vanessa threw up. The truth is that this tends to happen pretty often for people who partake in Zero G experiences, and we wouldn’t be shocked if it happens with Jordan, either!

We do really like this date for the two of them, though, mostly because Rachel is a pretty adventurous person as a pilot, and she is actually able to put Jordan at ease as the two take to the air. It’s nice to see her in that role of having to comfort one of the guys a little bit, especially since this show (and much of the franchise in general) seems to amplify hyper-masculinity at just about every turn. These two seem like they have some good chemistry, but we’ll see where things go over time. It’s really early in the season right now, and of course with that, we don’t want to make any assumptions as to how anyone will fare long-term.

Related – Check out a new sneak peek that is all about Gabby within this episode

What do you most want to see when it comes to Rachel and Jordan V. on The Bachelorette Monday night?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

"The beginning of forever could start today." ❤️ #TheBachelorette is all-new Monday at 8/7c on ABC! Stream on Hulu pic.twitter.com/6v7qLN6hzA — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 16, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







