The Bachelorette episode 2 spoilers: Gabby, Nate get closer

When The Bachelorette episode 2 arrives on ABC this Monday, you are going to get a better sense of precisely how the new format works. While Gabby and Rachel will definitely spend a lot of time together throughout the episode, they will also separate and have some individual dates.

In the sneak peek below, you can see what we’re talking about here as Gabby has some alone time with Nate and gets to know him better. He indicates to her that he is a “girl dad,” and he really puts a lot into trying to be the best father that he can. This allows her the chance to better get to know who he is outside of the show, which we tend to think is really important. It’s something that isn’t always easy to open up about in this environment!

Just from what we see in this preview, it does feel like these two are connecting and Gabby does understand more of what matters to Nate — but, we have to see how this plays out in the long-term. We’ve certainly seen over the years a number of examples of people getting an early date and then struggling after the fact, largely because they have to get used to watching the lead date other people. You think that you’ve forged this special connection and you have; however, other connections are being made at the same time.

While Gabby has some alone time with Nate in this episode, be prepared for Rachel to go on a pretty intense date that could show a little more of her world — or at the very least, her adventurous side. The two ladies will team up for the group date, and let’s just say that this involves a lot of dudes in bathing suits. It’s basically the sort of thing we’ve seen in the franchise time and time again over the years.

