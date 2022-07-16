The Challenge USA episode 3 spoilers: Is a duo too powerful?

The Challenge USA is set to arrive on CBS this Wednesday — so what sort of drama can you expect around the corner?

We’re only two episodes in and yet, it looks already like this could be one of the messiest chapters of the show we’ve seen in some time. With the elimination of Tiffany from the picture, we’ve got evidence that being on a reality show together in the past does not mean that you’ll continue to work together in the future. It doesn’t benefit all of the Survivor people, for example, to stay together until the end! That feels like you’re playing into the hands of people like Tyson and Sarah, who could wipe the floor with a lot of these other players.

Based on what we’re seeing right now, one duo in particular could be raising some eyebrows elsewhere, regardless of if they have a history on a specific show or not.

Below, you can check out the full The Challenge USA episode 3 synopsis with more insight:

“Declarations of Independence” – Loyalties are tested as a powerful duo starts to raise suspicions among alliances. Meanwhile, the lack of chemistry between a new team of mismatched challengers puts their game in serious danger, on MTV presents THE CHALLENGE: USA, Wednesday, July 20 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. TJ Lavin is the host.

The “mismatched challengers” to us could actually be endearing, mostly because of the fact that we like a good underdog story! Also, we’d like to see some unexpected contestants make it a little bit further than we expected. The last thing that we want to see here is a season where all of the predictable contestants are the ones who make it to the very end and win.

