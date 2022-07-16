House of the Dragon photo: See Outlander actor in character!

There are of course multiple reasons to be excited for HBO’s House of the Dragon — getting Graham McTavish on board is just a nice start!

If you look below via Entertainment Weekly, you can see a first look at the Outlander alum as Ser Harrold Westerling, a potentially key player in the Targeryan family saga.

So is Ser Harrold a villain, or at least someone straddling that line? It doesn’t feel like it. Based on the early information that is out there, this character could be one of the more virtuous people within this world … at least on the surface. (Who knows what sort of skeletons lie in the closet here?) He is a royal escort and bodyguard to Emma D’Arcy’s character of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, who more or less will be the lead of the new series. We imagine that Harrold could be a confidant to her and if that is the case, perhaps he could be a good influence? All of this is rather fun to think about.

For now, let’s just hope that House of the Dragon lives up to the dragon-sized expectations that we have in our head for it! Game of Thrones may have been polarizing by the end, but there were many great years along the way. We’ve also loved Graham in just about everything he’s done over the years, even if Dougal in Outlander will almost always stand out from the pack.

Hopefully, we’ll get a chance to see more of McTavish in video form on this show sooner rather than later.

