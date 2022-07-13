House of the Dragon season 1 spoilers: Meet Rhaenyra Targeryan

With the premiere of House of the Dragon coming to HBO in just one month, we’re eager for every single tease possible! Today, that includes learning more about Princess Rhaenyra Targeryan, someone incredibly important to the story.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

While Matt Smith is arguably the most famous member of House Targeryan in the cast, Rhaenyra (played by Emma D’Arcy) could very much prove to be the series’ lead. She could be the entry point in the rest of her family, and we’re excited to see these complicated dynamics play out throughout the first season.

Want to ensure you don’t miss our upcoming House of the Dragon video coverage? Then go ahead and SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube right away!

You can see a video featuring D’Arcy and Smith at the bottom of this article courtesy of Entertainment Weekly; meanwhile, here is some of what Emma had to say about their role:

“She is someone who’s pushing at the edges of womanhood and has a really decisive, interrogative eye for how gender affects power, affects how one may occupy space, affects even the right to construct one’s life … She is a person who feels at odds with the way that she is read by the world… It’s like she has a doppelgänger. The doppelgänger is Rhaenyra born male, who has access to all the things that she craves and feels to be hers.”

That’s a pretty fantastic tease, no? We imagine that House of the Dragon will contain some elements that made the original Game of Thrones great, but along the way continue to carve its own path. We know how the future goes for House Targeryan, but it does still feel like there’s enough room to explore other things along the way.

Related – Get even more talk on the Jon Snow spin-off show

What do you want to see from House Targeryan on House of the Dragon season 1?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates throughout the off-season. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Allow #HouseOfTheDragon stars Emma D’Arcy and Matt Smith to introduce the Targaryens!

Read our full @HouseofDragon cover story: https://t.co/CxzTG8HMbG pic.twitter.com/f6oEnEJgtE — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 13, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







