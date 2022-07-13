Game of Thrones: HBO mum on Jon Snow spin-off plans

For the past couple of weeks, much of the internet has been buzzing about a Game of Thrones spin-off starring Jon Snow. The idea was something that Kit Harington worked to come up with himself, and we’ve already heard George R.R. Martin speak about it.

So what about the actual network that would broadcast it in HBO? This is where things get a little bit weird — for the time being, they are saying almost nothing at all on the subject.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter about the Emmy nominations this week, HBO programming head Casey Bloys simply said this when asked about the Jon Snow series: “I have nothing to report on the Jon Snow development.”

Why so secretive? A lot of it may just be not wanting to offer up any false hope. While there are plenty of reasons to think that this show will eventually see the light of day, nothing is guaranteed. HBO has already canceled one Game of Thrones spin-off (a prequel starring Naomi Watts) after it didn’t work in the way that they hoped. They have the aforementioned House of the Dragon, and then there are a number of other prequels in development. The Jon Snow series is memorable mostly because it takes place after the events of the flagship show, and we of course wonder who else could end up appearing at some point. Would Jon really end up being Beyond the Wall forever following the series finale?

