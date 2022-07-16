Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 5: The Jan mystery

There is a new mystery entering Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 5, but it may not be about Bunny directly. Instead, it’s revolving around the killer from season 1 in Jan!

Why is this character back? At the end of episode 4, we saw Charles make the rather shocking decision to visit her behind bars. Why do this? She’s someone who has easily duped him before, and on some level, he has to realize that she is more than 100% capable of doing that again.

Check out our latest Only Murders in the Building video! If you look below, you can get other information all about what we just saw. After we do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more reviews the rest of the season.

We don’t think Charles is visiting her because he wants to see her, or because he is looking for some other answers related to Tim Kono. That mystery, at least for now, appears to be largely tied up. Instead, we think that this is all about trying to better understand the criminal mind. Remember that Charles feels like he’s missing things that are right in front of him. He didn’t think he got the full story from either Leonora or Lucy, and while Lucy especially is not the murderer here, she could’ve had more information. There was also a Mabel line from season 1 about “loose ends” that is still sticking with us, and it makes us feel like there could be some more clues coming before long.

Will Jan actually help Charles? Sure, she’s a murderer, but she also claimed to have feelings for him. There may be at least something he gets from her that is valuable to the mystery moving forward.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Only Murders in the Building, including a full-length song from Steve Martin!

What role do you think Jan will have moving into Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates we don’t want you missing. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







