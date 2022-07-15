Only Murders in the Building season 2 releases Steve Martin song

Just in case you didn’t get enough of Charles-Haden Savage’s song on Only Murders in the Building this week, you’ve got a chance to enjoy it time and time again.

On Thursday, an official audio recording of “Angel in Flip-Flops” was uploaded onto Martin’s official YouTube Channel, just in case you want to have the chorus stuck in your head for weeks on end. Remember, Charles’ song was a big hit in Germany! It was also something that he used to bond with his one-time stepdaughter Lucy, and the two had a little bit of fun with it when she came into town on this past episode.

It made all of the sense in the world for Only Murders in the Building to take advantage of some of Steve’s musical leanings in whatever way that they could. He has a bluegrass band he routinely performs with, and he’s become well-known for playing the banjo on social media. It’s legitimately something he enjoys, and so we appreciate the writers allowing him to take advantage of that in a pretty ridiculous way. (Selena Gomez is also a musician, but there isn’t any indication right now that Mabel is going to be busting out an instrument in the near future.)

Song aside, the most interesting part of this past episode is what Lucy apparently saw in the catacombs of the building the night of Bunny’s death — someone who was seemingly a man bolting away from the scene of the crime. While there isn’t a whole lot here that narrows down Bunny’s killer, we think the next few episodes are going to have their fair share of twists.

