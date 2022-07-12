Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 5 spoilers: Jan is back…

Even going into Only Murders in the Building season 2, there were reports that Jan would be turning up at some point. With that being said, though, there were still questions. Take, for example, why. What does Charles have to gain from seeing her at this point?

If we had to guess, much of the motivation here is going to come back to one thing above all else: Trying to understand psychological himself, and then also the mind of a killer.

Remember that as of right now, the trio has struck out when it comes to suspects involved in Bunny’s death. Nina was near the top of the list but after the events of this past episode, it really doesn’t feel like she is responsible. Charles is also feeling like he is missing things that are right under his nose; Lucy had a run-in with the apparent killer, and she was only in the building for a short period of time! Meanwhile, Leonora clearly knows more about the painting than she let on and that could still prove valuable.

Bringing Amy Ryan back, even for a short appearance, should allow Steve Martin’s character a chance for at least some answers. While she may not know anything about Bunny’s killer specifically, she could unlock a part of Charles that is much-needed in order to get the answers he seeks. We’d argue that season 2 may have a few too many guest stars popping in here and there but at the same time, we’re enjoying having a lot of them around.

What do you think we’re going to see from Jan entering Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 5?

