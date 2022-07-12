Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 5 spoilers: Mabel’s art party

Next week on Hulu you’ll get a chance to see Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 5, and let’s just say that art could take center stage.

In a lot of different ways, this makes sense. Remember that art is a major part of this season in a couple of different ways. Not only is artist Rose Cooper a huge part of the story right now, but Mabel’s new love interest is an art gallery curator by the name of Alice — and we do think that there’s more going on with her than we even know at this point.

Sure, there isn’t too much known about episode 5 as of yet, but here is some of what we can tell you. The title is “The Tell,” and the synopsis below gives you a slightly better sense of what lies ahead:

Mabel hosts a party for an eclectic art crowd which also serves a double purpose for smoking out a liar in the trio’s midst.

We know there are going to be new suspects and clues sprinkled throughout this episode, let alone the rest of the season. We know that in general, the writers are going to take their time here and we probably won’t know who killed Bunny until we get to the finale. We’re just happy to know already that there is going to be a season 3. Remember that a renewal was officially confirmed earlier today! We’re more than a little excited to know about that in advance, is it gives us one more thing to look forward to down the road … even if we are not expecting it to launch until we get around to 2023.

