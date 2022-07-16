NCIS season 20: Is a big cast Q&A video coming soon?

With production now officially underway for NCIS season 20, isn’t it nice to get some fun stuff from the cast again?

Yesterday, we shared a video featuring none other than Wilmer Valderrama alongside several other series regulars, announcing that production is in full swing and now, we just have to wait for the September 19 premiere date to come around. Luckily, it seems like another fun video is going to be coming up before too long!

If you look below, you can see courtesy of Brian Dietzen and Diona Reasonover proof that a new cast Q&A video is coming soon. A bunch of questions have been submitted by diehard fans and with that, twenty of them will be answered in honor of season 20. Who doesn’t love a good game of 20 Questions, right?

Story-wise, it’s probably going to be hard to get any big teases through this, but we have a sense already that there’s some really cool stuff coming! The cast has already indicated that season 20 could surprise a lot of people, and the plan is to give us as viewers a lot of stuff that we’ve never had a chance to see in this world before. We’re hoping of course for more action and humor, but how about some more long-form stories? How about other opportunities for these agents to take on near-impossible mysteries? There is such a broad canvas with a show like this and we’re excited to see the people involved get to work.

What do you most want to see as we move into NCIS season 20?

Is there any one story that you’re most hoping to check out? Be sure to share below! Once you do just that, come back for other updates that you 1005 do not want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

