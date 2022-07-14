NCIS season 20: Brian Dietzen commemorates start of filming

There are few NCIS traditions that we look forward to every year, especially once we get around to the start of production. We love the behind-the-scenes videos and the story scoop, but there’s something about the Brian Dietzen – glasses photo that is always worth celebrating.

Is it simple? Sure, and it’s largely the same photo every single time. However, there’s a real comfort about that no matter what is going on in the world, Brian is back working on the show playing Jimmy Palmer. You can take a look at the newest photo at the bottom of this article.

We do think that in general, season 20 could be the biggest one yet for Dietzen as his character. In the wake of Mark Harmon’s exit he, Sean Murray, and David McCallum are the only actors who have been around since season 1 (and McCallum isn’t in every episode). We’ve also seen Jimmy have a somewhat larger role as of late — we met his daughter Victoria back during “The Helpers,” which was one of the best episodes of the season. Also, he and Jessica Knight are now officially together! There’s a real chance to see these characters explore a relationship in a way that we rarely see on this show.

NCIS season 19 will premiere on CBS come Monday, September 19; hopefully, there are some other details that start to come out over the next couple of months.

What do you most want to see from Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer on NCIS season 19?

