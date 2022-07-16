Succession season 4 spoilers: Nicholas Braun on Greg, Tom story

As we move into Succession season 4, are you legitimately going to see Tom and Greg become the new power couple? If nothing else, we at least know that they could have more authority than they have in some time.

Remember what happened at the end of season 3 — Tom ended up becoming Logan Roy’s new lieutenant, as he sided with his father-in-law over his wife and some of her siblings. Greg kept himself malleable enough that he’d survive any surrounding chaos at the family, and he’s now in a position where he can work closely with Tom and have something he never quite has before: A position of potential respect. He may not be the boss, but he could have a sense of newfound confidence.

Speaking to Deadline about the new arc for Greg, here is some of what recent Emmy nominee Nicholas Braun had to say about the story:

“Greg shifts into another gear … He and Tom have a new frequency … [Greg has] so much release. He’s like ‘take me to the dark side.’ Playing Greg, he’s a fear-based guy, always questioning whether he’s doing right or wrong. It feels like the next chapter is ‘Let’s go!’”

This is going to be incredibly entertaining, especially since we have zero confident in Greg’s ability to keep things together for a full season. He’s going to make mistakes; will Tom bail him out of those? What will Logan think? These are all things to consider for a moment.

What do you most want to see for Greg and Tom moving into Succession season 4?

