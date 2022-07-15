Succession season 4: Don’t expect any eventual spin-offs

While there may be a handful of things to be excited about when it comes to Succession season 4, here’s one thing that feels just about impossible. If you are expecting the HBO show to eventually spawn a spin-off or two, you are going to be disappointed.

What’s the reason for that? It’s really rather simple: This is a story about a singular family, and it hard to imagine it working unless the entire group is in some way involved.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in a new interview on this very subject, here is some of what network programming head Casey Bloys had to say on the subject:

A world like Game of Thrones where George R.R. Martin has an entire universe and thousand-year timeline and multiple families and wars and history, that’s not what [showrunner] Jesse [Armstrong] has set up. There’s no scenario where a Succession multiverse is in the cards.

While we know that there’s always going to be a temptation to do more of a show like this, the great thing about HBO is that they know when to avoid that … at least some of the time. They didn’t try to extend The Wire, after all, and the same goes for Six Feet Under. You can argue that The Sopranos had a prequel movie and therefore a franchise, but that wasn’t something they rushed into by any means.

