Succession season 4: HBO head on premiere date, season 5

There are few shows out there we’re as excited to have back than Succession for season 4. There is so much it still has to give! Think in terms of the aftermath to that huge Roy family divide at the end of season 3. Can Kendall, Shiv, and Roman really find their own footing away from their father? Meanwhile, how in the world are Shiv and Tom going to stay married?

There are so many things to wonder about, and that includes (of course) when the show is actually going to be back.

Of course, it is still FAR too early for HBO to reveal a premiere date — remember that production just started a couple of weeks ago! Yet, in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, network programming head Casey Bloys made it clear that the plan is for Succession to come back in the next Emmy eligibility window, which means before June 2023. That’s a LONG window, but that’s the only specificity we’ve got right now.

As for the future beyond season 4, we’re sure that HBO would love a season 5. Yet, Bloys noted that this decision will be left to executive producer Jesse Armstrong.

For a decision like that we do defer to showrunners. It’s up to Jesse Armstrong to decide. They’ve started shooting the fourth season and broken stories, and he wants to go through that process to see if he does have more story or themes to explore. It’s up to him. If he wants to do more, great. If this is all he’s got, great.

A lot of early indications here suggest that there could be at least one more season after this; we at least would like for that to be the case so the endgame isn’t too rushed. It feels like season 4 is, for now, a little too early.

