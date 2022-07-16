Westworld season 4 episode 4: HBO releases super-strange tease

In just a couple of days, you are going to see Westworld season 4 episode 4 arrive on HBO. What can we say about it right now?

Let’s start things off here with the title of “Generation Loss.” What does that mean in the concept of the show? It could be tied to the idea of legacy, and trying to shape it yourself as opposed to having someone do it for you. If you have watched the show for a substantial period of time, then you are already well-aware of some of the central themes of control and identity.

Now, the full Westworld season 4 episode 4 synopsis (such as it is) is all the more cryptic:

Should auld acquaintance be forgot and days of auld lang syne?

Obviously, these are the lyrics to a certain song we all tend to hear come December 31 … but there is something more to it here. Westworld is a show in part about new beginnings, or at the very least created beginnings. This is something that Hale is working to do with the new park, and with most of her efforts in general. Yet, as much as you may try to start things anew, there are plenty of occasions where that never actually happens. The beginning you fight so hard and strive for never fully comes to pass.

Things are going to get messy on this show, and soon — we still have so many questions about Christina in particular, as it feels like the story is setting us up for some sort of dramatic twist that we may not see coming along the way. We tend to think that most things within Westworld are connected, even if it is not altogether obvious that they are along the way.

