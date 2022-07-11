Westworld season 4 episode 4 spoilers: The struggle for Caleb

Following what happened tonight on HBO, of course you’re going to want more information all about Westworld season 4 episode 4. How could you not? There is so much big information we’re expecting to see unfold from start to finish.

Just based on the promo for this episode that was unveiled tonight, there is one thing that we know with a certain degree of certainty: Caleb is going to feel a lot of pain. We already saw his previous attempt to come into the park and now, he could be subjected to all sorts of turmoil at the hands of Hale. He fell victim to a trap! We’re going to be thinking of that closing scene with the flies for a while, mostly because how horrifying it was to behold from start to finish.

So what is Caleb going to do to survive now? Well, he probably won’t be able to do anything alone, but what Hale set up was so clever in a couple of different ways. Take, the Man in Black who is hardly the Man in Black anyone remembers. She’s had an endgame she’s building towards and now, she is closer than ever. There are some pieces to the puzzle that haven’t been revealed, so we do still have some room for speculation.

Also, this is a show that loves to subvert expectations; what you expect going into an episode may 100% not be what you get.

Is this season a real comeback?

We’re starting to think so. Westworld seems to have recaptured its footing, at least when it comes to giving us a more cohesive narrative and also a picture of some of the major players — even if the Christina storyline still harbors some mysteries.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Westworld season 4 episode 4 next week on HBO?

