American Horror Stories season 2 trailer: Nightmare fuel ahead!

Another trailer for American Horror Stories season 2 has arrived, and this one gives you a somewhat decent sense of what lies ahead!

After all, this particular preview is the first one to feature real footage of what lies, and some of the bizarre/creepy things that are coming around every corner. FX and Hulu are really trying to hype up that there is a “new nightmare every week,” so is this actually going to be scarier than what we had the first time around? We hope so.

This trailer features the likes of serial killers, creepy dolls, and someone wearing a mask watching someone sleep. In that way, the show is hitting every major trope in horror possible. Yet, we do think there’s still potential for season 2 to be a step above season 1. The producers should know more about what people like and don’t like from this format, in addition to how far they should really push the envelope here.

In the end, we’re mostly just happy that we don’t have to wait all that long to see the series back on the air. The plan is for the premiere to air on July 21, and we hope that it kicks off the season in a big (and terrifying) way.

