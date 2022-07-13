American Horror Stories season 2: Bella Thorne, Cody Fern cast

This morning FX officially unveiled the cast for American Horror Stories season 2, and it feels like we’re going to get a great combination of familiar faces and series newcomers.

Let’s start with some of the franchise alum, who were confirmed in a new video that you can see below: Denis O’Hare, Cody Fern, Max Greenfield, Nico Greetham, and Gabourey Sidibe are all coming back. We tend to think they’ll be playing new characters this time around, mostly because the anthology seems to be intent on doing (mostly) new stories that are all isolated from each other. We say “mostly” here because FX / Hulu did spend a whopping three episodes of season 1 on Murder House — a clear play to draw people in on the basis of nostalgia.

As for the new faces joining the show, we’ve got confirmation now that Quvenzhané Wallis, Bella Thorne, Judith Light, and Alicia Silverstone are coming on board! This is a pretty fascinating mix of people, so we’re super-curious to see what they will all bring to the table. We do tend to think that being in Horror Stories does open the door to joining the flagship American Horror Story at some point down the road, but nothing is 100% confirmed in regards to that.

Remember that season 2 of American Horror Stories is streaming exclusively on Hulu, with the premiere set for July 21.

This cast is here for your nightmares. Many more names to come. FX's American Horror Stories premieres 7/21 only on @hulu. #AHStories pic.twitter.com/X0vTgZPpUj — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) July 13, 2022

