The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 spoilers: Meet a new enemy

Now that we’ve got both a premiere date and a trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale season 5, isn’t it nice to have some casting news?

According to a report from TVLine, you are going to see New Amsterdam actress Genevieve Angelson play a significant role in the upcoming season, appearing in at least five episodes. As for her role, the photo at the bottom of this article is a clue.

Want specifics? Per Hulu, Angelson’s character Mrs. Wheeler is described as “an affluent Canadian who idolizes Serena and who is a driving force behind the rise of Gilead in Toronto.” That is something that we heard a little bit about in early scoop for this season. The thing about influence is that it can easily spread, even if said influence is of the worst possible kind. Serena is out for revenge following the death of Fred, and she will work to get that in whatever way she can.

We’ve said this before, but we don’t think personally that Serena is acting this way because she loved Commander Waterford; instead, she loathes June and doesn’t want anyone to take away any measure of power that she has. She recognizes the implications of losing Fred and she could try whatever she could in order to grasp power once more.

Remember that The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 will premiere on Hulu come September 14, and we look forward to sharing more news along the way.

What do you most want to see when The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 premiere?

