Yellowjackets season 2: Has Melanie Lynskey seen scripts?

The past two days have been fantastic for Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey and for good reason. She was just nominated for the show! Shauna was such a layered role and this past season allowed her the chance to do so many different things.

Also, it’s so easy to be happy for Melanie in general given that she’s done so much great work over the years, and she now has this fantastic opportunity to shine. To think, season 2 is only going to get darker based on what we know so far!

So does Lynskey actually know more about what’s coming next, especially since filming is going to be starting up next month? It’d be great if she did, but apparently, the scripts haven’t come in just yet. Here is what she had to say to Variety in the aftermath of her nomination:

I haven’t read any scripts. And I’m constantly surprised by the scripts. They always take it in a direction that is more interesting than anything I could have imagined. So I don’t know. I don’t really know what is going to be happening with Shauna. I would imagine that she would be slowly coming to terms with the fact that she killed her lover and covered it up — my personal feeling is that’s not going to stay a secret. It’s so amazing to be on a show where whatever I’m doing the moment, I see that script pop up on the email, I just read it instantly. I cannot wait to read them.

Of course, we also expect that in season 2, we’ll have a better understanding of what Shauna and the other survivors went through in the woods. There is a lot that needs to be unraveled there as we get closer to what we like to call the Antler Queen society…

