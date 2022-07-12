Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: Will Emmy nods impact it?

What is the Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date going to be over at Showtime? Following the Emmy nominations today, you may be wondering.

Ultimately, the ensemble drama had an outstanding outing today, drawing multiple nominations including Drama Series, Melanie Lynskey (Drama Actress), and Christina Ricci (Drama Supporting Actress). This is great for a freshman series based on its own concept, especially in an era where there is more competition out there than ever.

We do think that on some level, the Emmy love for Yellowjackets is going to push Showtime to get season 2 out there as soon as humanly possible, but we also feel like they probably wanted to do that as it is. Remember that early this year, the hope was that new episodes would come out in 2022 … we’re just not sure that is going to happen here. Production is kicking off next month and we don’t think greatness can be rushed.

From our vantage point, we actually think that the Emmy nominations are going to encourage Showtime further to take their time with this. They’re going to have a ton of people checking out new episodes by virtue of these nominations. With that in mind, the last thing that they should do is rush anything along. Instead, allow season 2 to develop naturally while people catch up on the first season; we really think the next season has the potential to be one of the bigger hits in all of TV.

If nothing else, we just hope there’s more news on season 2 over the next few months; we’re looking forward to having more to share, so be sure to visit the link here throughout the rest of the summer / fall.

What do you think the Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date will be at Showtime?

