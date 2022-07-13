Only Murders in the Building: Steve Martin on Selena Gomez snub

Yesterday, there was a lot of good news on Only Murders in the Building and the Emmys … but also a big snub. While the show and two of its leads (Martin Short and Steve Martin) got nominated, their co-star Selena Gomez was surprisingly left out. This is in spite of her having an incredibly arc as Mabel, and also having one of the biggest challenges out of anyone on the show.

Remember this: Martin and Short have known each other for decades. It is really hard to go in and build chemistry with two longtime friends virtually on the fly. Gomez pulled that off and then some in season 1. (The second season will be eligible for Emmys next year.)

Watch our latest Only Murders in the Building video! If you look below, you can see what we thought about season 2 episode 4 overall! After you do that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to make sure you don’t miss anything else.

Speaking to Variety after the nominations came in, Steve acknowledged the show’s success, but also lamented the lack of love for Selena as a performer. With that being said, he did also acknowledge her nomination as an executive producer behind the scenes:

Yeah, we’re very happy we got a lot of nominations. We’re a little dismayed that Selena [Gomez] didn’t get nominated because she’s so crucial to the trio, to the show. She kind of balances us. In fact, in some ways you can say that we got nominated because of her balance in the show. But we’re happy that she is nominated as executive producer on the show. She’s a big asset for us.

We hope obviously that Selena gets that acting nomination in season 2, and that the Emmys won’t ignore Only Murders at that point because it’s not “new” anymore. We recognize that this does happen at times with series that have been around for a couple of years.

Related – Get some more news on Only Murders in the Building now, including a preview for what lies ahead

Do you think Selena Gomez was one of the biggest Emmy snubs for her work on Only Murders in the Building?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







