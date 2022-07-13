Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 5: Will Alice return?

On next week’s Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 5, are we finally going to see Alice back in the mix of things?

There is without a doubt a LOT to love about the mystery show, whether it be the comedy, the performances, or the story that has you raising constant questions. However, one critique of season 2 is that there are a few too many guest stars, and that may definitely be the case with this character. We saw her in the first two episodes, and then she was gone for two weeks — despite being a potential suspect and a love interest for Selena Gomez’s character of Mabel.

Well, we can go ahead and tell you this about episode 5: Mabel is going to be hosting an art party! Just on the virtue of that alone, it feels easy to suspect that Alice will be there. We tend to think that the two have been speaking to each other the past couple of weeks, even if we haven’t seen it on the show itself. This is an opportunity to explore this relationship further.

Beyond that, though, it’s also a chance to raise more questions about Alice and her larger role in this narrative. We can’t forget that she just so happened to turn up when Mabel was going through a lot of trouble — and also just so happens to be an art curator. There’s a piece of art at the very center of this season by Rose Cooper! (That’s without even mentioning Mabel’s own interest in the craft.)

