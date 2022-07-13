Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: The plans for next week (day 7)

We’re two days away from the latest Big Brother 24 eviction show and yet, the feeds remain quiet.

This is already starting to feel like a frustrating season across many fronts. We’ve written about the sad and infuriating treatment of much of the house towards Taylor, and with things staying roughly the same, players are looking ahead. No one seems to be considering a serious campaign to save her, though we do get the feeling that paranoia regarding the big twist in the game will continue. On Thursday’s episode, all be revealed there.

Michael was the original target for the week, and he’s starting to feel more confident about his position now that people are opening up to him. He could fight for Head of Household, though, and that would make sense — you can’t take many chances! A ton of people are still playing conservative games, though, and we’re not sure that many people even want it so early.

So who are some of the targets? Right now, it looks like some attention is focused on Indy or Brittany, who got herself in some trouble courtesy of spreading info around the past couple of days. Turner and Pooch are a target for some, and we wouldn’t rule out Terrance either as an easy person to pick up. What just is SO annoying right now is that a lot of people seem content just coasting until jury and figuring it out from there. Where are the people interested in playing the game and doing it hard? Doesn’t that still matter at the end of all of this? We do think so.

Hopefully, at least a couple of people will wake up and try a little harder tomorrow.

