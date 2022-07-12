Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Twist speculation galore (day 7)

We feel like we can already come out and say it: Is week 1 of Big Brother 24 one of the worst first weeks we have ever seen?

Think about it like this: We’ve had to watch Taylor be mistreated and diminished for most of the past several days, and it’s put her in a spot where she has little opportunity to even campaign, let alone stay in the house. The groupthink and the meanness spiraled out of control, and this isn’t the sort of gameplay that is fun or exciting. We like drama when it comes to backstabbing or outflanking other players; this doesn’t feel like a game at all.

In the aftermath of all of this nastiness the game is relatively at a strategic standstill. Some people are talking about who they could put up next week (Brittany is considering Pooch and Turner), but that’s all hypothetical stuff that is hard to dive into.

The most interesting part of the game right now is simply seeing people talk about what could happen because of the Backstage twist. We know that either Brittany, Paloma, or Alyssa could end up going as a result of this on Thursday night’s show, but how that happens remains to be seen. Brittany is concerned she could be booted because of a twist, especially since Alyssa and Paloma are already tight and she isn’t sure how things could play out. She could lose in a competition, for example, or the votes could turn in an unexpected way.

The good news for Brittany is that she is going to most likely be saved by America, but she doesn’t know that. We can’t imagine that voters are going to pick Alyssa or Paloma over here. Our prediction is that the other two could end up competing to be a third nominee and if that happens, wouldn’t it be curious to see what happens? We’d at least like to see something that gives Taylor a chance; in other words, something much of the house never gave her.

How do you think this Big Brother 24 twist could play out?

