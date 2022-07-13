Succession season 4 spoilers: Brian Cox teases Logan Roy story

As we prepare for Succession season 4 to eventually arrive on HBO, we know we are looking at a slightly different world. After all, nothing is 100% the same as what it was one season ago. Logan has effectively found a right hand-man, but it isn’t anyone directly related to him. Instead, it is his son-in-law Tom. This character planted seeds of a positive relationship throughout season 3 and in the end, he’s the one who didn’t turn on him.

Now, Logan is preparing to sell off Waystar Royco, and neither Shiv, Roman, nor Kendall can do anything about — at least so it seems. (We’d throw Connor in here, but we’re not sure even Connor knows what is going on all of the time.)

Have you seen our full Succession season 3 finale review just yet? If not, go ahead and watch that in full below! Once you do that very thing, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube; this is the best way to ensure you don’t miss any other updates.

Speaking via Deadline following the Emmy nominations on Tuesday, Brian Cox himself did offer up an interesting perspective on how Logan sees the world — and it is a reminder that Cox does see his character in a way that few others do:

“He’s truly finding a successor to his company … But [the kids] don’t step up to the plate. Everything is received with the children. They don’t’ have an original sensibility or gall, but you still love them.

“He’s a misanthrope, but one thing he does love is his children, and that provides a lot of conflict with him … He’s hoping they’ll do something original.”

The one thing that Logan seems to value the most is ambition, and he doesn’t feel like any of his kids right now have it in the right way. We actually do think it would be great to see one of the kids have some success on something truly independent, and it may show their father that he’s wrong to underestimate them. However, they have to prove this first, and so far most of the Roy children’s plans have sputtered out after a few short minutes. Unless Logan does let them back in (unlikely), they’re going to have plenty of time in season 4 to figure out where they stand in the world.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Succession right now, including premiere date chatter

What do you most want to see when it comes to Logan’s story on Succession season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — that’s the best way to ensure you don’t miss other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







