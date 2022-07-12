Succession season 4 premiere date: How HBO views Emmy nods

Today, Succession became one of the big winners of the 2022 Emmy nominations, not that this is a surprise. The series itself got a Drama Series nod, as did a whole lost of cast members including Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith Cameron, and Matthew Macfayden. It’s a fantastic cast and on the basis of that alone, we can’t be shocked that so much love was spread around.

Let’s get now to the main question that is on the tip of our tongue: Is the series’ upcoming season 4 premiere date going to be influenced at all by some of this? We do think it’s an understandable question to ponder over at this point.

One thing that we do know for sure is that HBO does use Emmy nominations as a way to boost viewership. They recognize that they have one of the biggest brands on TV and they are known for high-quality programming. Make no mistake, but these nominations will be used to heavily promote season 4 — which, for those wondering, is currently in production.

With that being said, we don’t think the nominations will put pressure on the network to get new episodes out there. Why? There’s simply no real reason for them to rush that along. They know already that they have an enormous hit on their hands and quality is more important than a short hiatus between seasons. We think the network is going to be happy so long as they can premiere season 4 by April or May. Why then? Well, that throws them firmly into Emmy contention again for 2023. June is really the deadline that they have to consider there.

