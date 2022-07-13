All Rise season 3 episode 7 spoilers: Complete courtroom chaos

Next week on OWN you’re going to see All Rise season 3 episode 7 — so what exactly will we see from start to finish here?

Based on the promo that we saw tonight, this looks to be one of the most chaotic stories we’ve seen all season long — at the very least when it comes to conflict within the courtroom. After all, at one point a punch is thrown! Lola Carmichael has to start to prepare for things around her to become a circus — and with that, it is her job to make sure that an element of control is found. She wants to ensure that justice is served here, right? If that is the case, she 100% needs to focus on what’s in front of her and separate a lot of the noise.

Also, Lola still has to contend with some of her past coming back into the present — this is something that we saw here and there tonight, and that is going to carry over into what lies ahead. That seems to be a big part of what we’re getting this season. There are a few arcs that have stretched throughout the past couple of months, but there are also others that are lasting just a couple of weeks.

One other thing to watch out for entering episode 7? A case that could end up being pretty personal for Mark. He’s a guy who has gone through a lot this season already, especially since he found his friendship with Luke tested all because of a case. Suffice it to say, everything feels a little unorthodox around the courtroom right now.

