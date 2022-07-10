All Rise season 3 episode 6 promo: A wrongful conviction?

All Rise season 3 episode 6 is set to arrive on OWN this Tuesday; want to learn a little more about the drama around the corner here?

Well, the promo below makes it clear that at the center of this story could be a wrongful conviction. We know that All Rise has long been the sort of show to dive into all sorts of current events, so of course we’re not that shocked that they would take on what remains a very serious issue. We know that these cases can be really hard to overturn, but for a couple of characters in particular, you will see them do their absolute best. Emily will lead the way, but who else can step in?

If you haven’t seen the All Rise season 3 episode 6 synopsis below, it gives a little more insight:

In a race against the clock, Emily tries to find justice for a client she believes was wrongfully convicted of murder 20 years ago. Lola and Robin discuss hiring a nanny. Ness works on a new case.

As for what is transpiring elsewhere, we could be seeing Mark and Luke try to work their way through the consequences of squaring off against one another in court. Unfortunately, the result here is what a lot of people out there feared. In advance, we know there were a lot of questions as to whether or not this could impact their friendship, and the short answer here is that it has. Is there going to be a way for the two of them to get back on track? We think so, but it is not altogether easy to separate your job and your personal relationships whenever they do intersect.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to All Rise right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to All Rise season 3 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more news that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: OWN.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







