Bridgerton season 3: When could we expect first trailer?

We know that Bridgerton season 3 is currently in production, and it goes without saying that we desperately want it on Netflix soon!

Unfortunately, we’re also well-aware that this most likely is not going to happen. We are going to be in the midst of a long waiting game, one that will easily stretch into 2023. With that in mind, we don’t want to spend a lot of time focusing on a premiere date — especially since we already talked about that recently.

So when could we see the first trailer? For the time being, that is the thing we’re the most curious about and for good reason. There is SO much footage that it could show off, from romance to new characters to the aftermath of what happens to the title family at large.

We don’t think that Netflix will necessarily rush into releasing anything here, and for good reason. After all, they just don’t need to! They have the luxury of time on their said and they will be rather patient to ensure that they footage they put out is pretty darn perfect. More than likely, that will not happen until fairly early on in 2023. We anticipate the show could come back in the spring or summer, and typically Netflix waits anywhere from two to three months to put something like this out there.

Of course, we’ll be curious to see if Bridgerton season 3 could come somewhat close to breaking some viewership records for the streaming service. At the moment, it is pretty clear that there are three shows atop the pyramid right now at Netflix: This one, Stranger Things (which just dominated), and then Squid Game, which could easily shatter all sorts of records when it premieres with season 2.

