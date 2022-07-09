Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: What’s a realistic timeline at Netflix?

Of course, it goes without saying that a lot of us would like a Bridgerton season 3 premiere date sooner rather than later. Unfortunately, we know that this is not happening. The show only aired season 2 earlier this year on Netflix, and production on new episodes has only been going on now for a short period of time.

With this being said, there’s 100% nothing wrong with projections — and that’s what we are happy to do a little bit more of here. There is SO much to look forward to with the period drama moving forward, especially with so many season 2 characters coming down. We also think we’ve got a realistic timeline that won’t make this hiatus all that insufferable.

Let’s start off here by noting that most Netflix shows have more than a year off between seasons — at least when it comes to the big-budget ones. With that in mind, don’t be disappointed if there is more than a year between season 2 and season 3. They could probably come out a little earlier if Netflix didn’t give you all of the episodes at once, but we know already that this is just not the way in which the streaming service does business.

Let’s assume that filming goes on for much of the rest of this year. That then would allow Netflix months in early 2023 to edit together the episodes and then find the premiere date that best suits it — we know that they will work to ensure it can dominate viewership for as long a time as possible.

Circle this with pencil right now…

Memorial Day Weekend 2023. It just makes the most sense. They can capitalize on a window that Netflix has used for other shows in the past, and provided there aren’t any major interruptions, season 3 should be ready at that point.

Remember that there is also a Bridgerton season 4 ordered at this point; since that early renewal is out there, we’re pretty confident that we will see season 4 at some point in 2024.

Related – Get some more news on Bridgerton, including the start of season 3 filming

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Bridgerton season 3 premiere date?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do this, come back for some other insight that 100% we do not want you to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







