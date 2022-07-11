Only Murders in the Building renewed early for season 3!

As you enjoy the rest of Only Murders in the Building season 2, there is nothing to worry about. After all the show is coming back for a season 3!

Today, Hulu confirmed that the Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez comedy/mystery will be back for more, and we don’t think this is even remotely a surprise. Gomez had previously anticipated that there would be another season, and it seems as though everyone enjoys working on the show behind the scenes.

In a statement, here is what Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich had to say about the series coming back:

“Only Murders in the Building is the true crown jewel of our slate … Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humor and heart, and its truly original approach are a hallmark of and testament to [EPs] Dan [Fogelman], John [Hoffman], Steve [Martin], Marty [Short] and Selena [Gomez’s] work. We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver and Mabel to viewers that have consistently shown us they crave more of this story.”

With this early renewal in mind, we do think that Hulu is already setting the stage and/or hoping that some more episodes end up emerging in 2023, though we recognize that it’s going to be a while before we end up getting further news on that. We still have the majority of season 2 to enjoy right now. Why not focus on that?

What are you hoping to see on Only Murders in the Building season 3?

