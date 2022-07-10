Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 4: New Arconia secrets?

Are you ready for Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 4 to arrive on Hulu? We know that we are, though the reality remains that we still gotta wait another 24+ hours.

What is so fascinating about this particular episode, though, is the chance to learn more about the Arconia itself. We’ve gotten a few details here and there about the building already, but we tend to think that there is other good stuff we’ll be finding out shortly. After all, the synopsis for this episode teases that “an unexpected young visitor who reveals hidden secrets about the inner workings of the Arconia.”

After reading that synopsis, the first thought that enters our mind is why someone younger than Charles, Mabel, or Oliver would know more about the building. Is this a younger relative of Bunny? Or, is it someone who grew up there and was fascinated with its history from the start? Another question is if this “visitor” (clearly, they don’t live at the Arconia at present judging from that word) is actually the killer themselves. There are going to be more suspects who surface over the course of the season.

So where are we with the investigation right now? We know that Nina was just introduced as a lead suspect, and we already had Alice as a possible candidate from the premiere. Meanwhile, you can’t rule out Howard or Uma entirely. While we’re not sure Leonora could have done the killing herself (especially since it’s her own daughter), she could be working with someone. Teddy and his son have a reason to get revenge on the trio, but why would they go after Bunny? Every single suspect has some incomplete parts to their story, and what’s what makes things interesting.

