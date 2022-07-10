Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network? The world of Dutton Ranch is set up to be extremely chaotic coming up, and it’s thanks to a myriad of threats. The political situation, for example, is rather fluid. If John Dutton becomes the Governor, he can preserve his land … but will he really be able to enjoy it? The folks at Market Equities are of course threats, but there are plenty others across the board, as well. Some ghosts from the past could come back up, and there could easily be some other players who pop up at any given time.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to pass along a bit of bad news: You will be waiting for a long time to see the Kevin Costner series back, and for any of these potential stories to play out.

For those who have not heard at present, the current plan is for season 5 to premiere in full on Sunday, November 13, and we tend to imagine we’re going to see the story kick off in a particularly epic way. There’s nothing else we’d really want from it! The first episode back is going to be a great opportunity to see time jump forward potentially, and to see where the key relationships stand — take Beth and Rip, for example, following their wedding. All the hype we’re hearing right now is that the show will be as big and intense as ever almost right away.

There was at least some big news over the past few days, as Kelly Reilly shared a number of episode titles from early on this season. While we would not label any of these some enormous spoiler, it does at least give you a little bit of something more to be excited about and that never hurts.

