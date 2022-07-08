Yellowstone season 5 spoilers: Kelly Reilly shares new episode titles!

Given that the premiere of Yellowstone season 5 is still more than four months away, we didn’t expect many teasers in the near future. With that in mind, we’re all the more grateful for what we have now courtesy of Kelly Reilly.

If you look below courtesy of the actress’ Instagram Stories, you can see some of the (tentative) episode titles for five out of the first six episodes of the season. We know that titles for this show are not always super-spoilery, but there is still some fun that can come from having them.

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and share all of these titles — we’re trying to make it easier for you since some of the titles in the photo are a little bit difficult to read.

Episode 1 (premiere!) – “One Hundred Years Is Nothing.” Easily one of the cooler titles Taylor Sheridan could’ve come up with here.

Episode 2 – “The Sting of Wisdom.”

Episode 4 – “Horses in Heaven.” Is there a more quintessential Western episode title than this?

Episode 5 – “Watch ‘Em Ride Away.”

Episode 6 – “Cigarettes, Whiskey, a Meadow and You.” What is notable about this one is that it will effectively serve as the penultimate episode for the first half of the season. Remember that the plan here is for this 14-episode season to be split up.

Where is episode 3? Well, that’s the one that isn’t visible. We wonder if that’s just random, or there was something about that title in particular that would’ve revealed something particularly damaging to the enjoyment of the season.

Remember that you will be able to check out the Yellowstone season 5 premiere coming November 13 on the Paramount Network.

What do you think we’re going to see transpire during the Yellowstone season 5 premiere?

What do you think we're going to see transpire during the Yellowstone season 5 premiere?

