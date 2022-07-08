The Boys season 4 spoilers: Is Black Noir returning?

Following the events of the season 3 finale, is there still a legitimate chance that Black Noir returns for The Boys season 4? How could that happen?

We should start off here by noting that the version of Noir you saw in the finale — Irving — is dead. Homelander killed him, and it doesn’t seem like Eric Kripke or the writers are planning to resurrect him.

With this being said, here is where things get a little bit interesting: Technically, you will still see Black Noir in season 4! Because the public never saw the real Noir’s face, there’s a chance for Vought to hide what really happened.

What makes this even funnier is that the new Noir will also be played by Nathan Mitchell. (For the record, the unmasked Noir earlier on this season was played by Fritzy-Klevans Destine.) In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kripke notes that moving forward, you will meet “a different character who wears the Black Noir suit … It’s definitely not the last we’ve seen of Black Noir as a hero. It’s just that the guy who was inside [the Noir suit] in season 3, he’s gone. But we have Nathan playing a really interesting and hilarious character who wears the suit next season.”

So basically, the look of Black Noir will be the same in season 4, but there’s a new character underneath in the mask with a different energy. This should be really funny for Homelander in particular, who will be sharing a stage with a guy who looks exactly like the one he just killed — and who knows how he is going to take on the responsibility of being a hero?

Filming on The Boys season 4 begins next month; for more on the future of Queen Maeve, visit the link here.

What do you think about getting a whole new Black Noir as we move into The Boys season 4?

