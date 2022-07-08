Why is Dominique McElligott leaving The Boys, and her character of Queen Maeve at the end of the season 3 finale? It was abundantly clear by the closing minutes, after all, that this was at least the temporary end of her story.

If we are going to say farewell to a character, we are at least happy that Maeve found some happiness — she has no powers following her sacrifice and battle with Soldier Boy, but she has an opportunity for a normal life. She and Elena can go off somewhere and be ordinary people for a change!

So why was the decision made to write out Maeve in the finale? At least some of it feels creative, based on what showrunner Eric Kripke had to say in a new interview with TVLine:

“A lot of the big story is Annie finally stepping up and emerging as the hero she needs to be, and in classic [story] structure, it’s time for her mentor and protector to go and let her stand on her own two feet.”

We absolutely know that Annie will have the support of Hughie, as she seems to be becoming a more integral part of The Boys moving forward. Vought, and the Seven, feels almost decimated given that Supersonic is dead, Maeve is gone, and who knows what will happen to A-Train? (They’ll probably replace Black Noir because no one knows what he looks like.)

Kripke did also make it clear that the door was 100% left open intentionally to see Dominique return down the road:

“[Maeve and Dominique are] going to definitely take a break… but the series will definitely not end without seeing Maeve again.”

Are you going to miss Dominique McElligott and Queen Maeve on The Boys?

Are you going to miss Dominique McElligott and Queen Maeve on The Boys?

