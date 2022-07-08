The Flash season 9 spoilers: Will there be any big promotions?

As we prepare ourselves for The Flash season 9 airing in the new year, will we see some familiar faces have a larger role?

At this point, we certainly expect that there are some things in a relative state of flux. Take, for example, the fact that Grant Gustin is reportedly only signed for fifteen episodes. Will The Flash tell stories without The Flash himself turning up? That sounds crazy and if they do, the writers are going to have to rely more on recurring players and other longtime cast members. (We should note that the episode count for season 9 is to be determined.) You could easily make the argument that this situation could lead to a recurring player or two being promoted to series regular.

However, this doesn’t appear to be happening, at least based on the latest quotes from showrunner Eric Wallace. In a recent interview with TVLine, Wallace said to expect “no cast promotions” leading into the new season, but added that “but as we start to formulate stories, I’m open to seeing as many of the characters from Season 8 as we can fit in.” This means that there will be a LOT of familiar faces coming back.

We also think the amount of familiar faces could increase exponentially based on one simple part of the equation: Whether or not season 9 is the final season of the show. There have been rumors for a while that it will be, and we certainly wouldn’t be shocked if it is. The Flash has already had a longer run than any other Arrowverse show, and we get the feeling in general that the network is ready to move on from this chapter of their history. After all, every other pure Arrowverse show is over, and Superman & Lois / Stargirl have a certain degree of creative distance at present.

Who from the past would you like to see turn up over the course of The Flash season 9?

