The Flash season 9: Will Eddie Thawne be Cobalt Blue?

We know that The Flash season 9 is not premiering until next year, but why hold off on having big discussions?

For the sake of the piece today, the biggest one worth having pertains to Cobalt Blue, one of the potential Big Bad villains who could be surfacing very soon. Our interpretation of the final scene in the season 8 finale was that he is coming; not only that, but he could become the host of all of the negative speed that is out there. If the balance of the universe requires something in that vein, it would make some sense for Cobalt Blue to surface at this time … and for his identity to be some version of Eddie Thawne.

There is at least a small bit of evidence out there already that this is coming. Rick Cosnett is potentially going to be around in season 9, or at least that was the report at a specific point in time. Making Eddie into a villain at this point would be an awesome throwback to season 1, and would incorporate some of the Reverse Flash legacy while also still making it that this character is 100% dead. Showrunner Eric Wallace has said that Eobard is gone and we tend to believe him. Eddie, however, is a different story — sure, the season 1 version is gone, but anything is possible within this universe!

If season 9 is the final one (which is heavily rumored), then it goes without saying that The Flash is going to want to bring out an iconic comic-book villain for its final bow — and this is one of the biggest ones we’ve yet to see. Another interesting possibility could be Red Death since that was mentioned in the past, but there’s a lot of work that they’d need to do in order to establish that and really, there is only so much time in these upcoming episodes — and that is especially the case given the whole graphic-novel approach.

Do you think Eddie Thawne will be Cobalt Blue on The Flash season 9?

