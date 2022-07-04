The Flash season 9 debate: Will Bloodwork return as a major villain?

While nothing is confirmed at the moment in regards to The Flash season 9, there is a reasonable chance it will be the final season. Because of that, we all have to do our part to prepare in some ways for the endgame.

So what exactly could that mean? Well, there’s a reasonably-good chance that we’ll be seeing a handful of major blasts from the past, and that could include none other than Ramsey Rosso a.k.a. Bloodwork. When you think back over the past couple of seasons, he has been used and reintroduced in some interesting ways. He noted in the Mirror Master saga that he was playing the “long game” and based on some evidence out there, there’s a pretty good chance that he could be coming back now.

What makes Bloodwork such an interesting villain the world of The Flash is rather simple: He’s incredibly dangerous, absolutely convinced that he knows the right answer to everything, and is capable of influencing his own army. Also, we do personally appreciate the fact that he is not a speedster; this is no shade on the Reverse-Flash, but we do need some non-speedster foes here and there. Given that we could have Cobalt Blue at some point in season 9, it would be nice to have an appearance from Ramsey beforehand.

The big creative challenge that The Flash season 9 will need to come up with beforehand here is simply finding a way to make a new Bloodwork arc different from before. We don’t want to just see the same version of the character that we had before. After all, what would the fun be in that?

As of right now, we anticipate that season 9 is going to premiere at some point in 2023.

