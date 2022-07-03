The Flash season 9: Don’t expect a spin-off, at least for now

It’s clear already that The Flash season 9 is going to be premiering on The CW at some point in 2023. Yet, there are some questions still swirling around that. Take, for example, the notion of if it is the final season.

If season 9 is the end, then it’s pretty fair that viewers out there would probably wonder about a spin-off. We’ve seen so many across the Arrowverse already and whenever this show does go, you’re basically signaling the end of an era. Superman & Lois largely just confirmed that it is doing its own thing and for Stargirl, that’s been fairly clear for a while.

While it’s possible that we could see an off-shoot here eventually, it’s certainly not the focus for The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace right now. Here is what he had to say about it when asked by Deadline:

“No, because you don’t really start looking at spinoffs until you think you’re not coming back, and I’m not thinking that way … Now, having said that, obviously … we’ve introduced a lot of characters over the last couple of seasons … I would say to the audience, if you have some characters that we have introduced in the last few years that you want to see in a spinoff, you should write to The CW. But I’m going to just stay focused on The Flash right now before I start focusing on anything else.”

The closest thing that we suppose could be a spin-off to The Flash right now is that Justice U pilot in development starring David Ramsey. Even though the Arrowverse did not go in the direction of Diggle becoming Green Lantern, there are some other plans in the works. Outside of this, we’re not altogether optimistic we’ll see anything else in the Arrowverse; despite how great it was for so many years, it’s clear that the network is moving away from this and be looking to do a more cohesive cinematic universe down the road.

