Dancing with the Stars season 31 may have smaller budget, other changes

We know that Dancing with the Stars season 31 is happening at Disney+. However, it may not be the same show you remember from years past.

Take, for instance, the idea that it’s going to need to cut costs significantly in moving from broadcast to streaming. Sure, a lot of Disney+ shows are popular, but in general viewership is a lot more divided in this world. It’s with this in mind that a source tells OK! Magazine there could be some pretty significant cuts to the budget in its new home:

“With the show moving from the network to streaming, the budget has been vastly reduced … Sure, they would love to see as many familiar professional dancers return as possible but that isn’t likely to happen when the cast sees how big the pay cut is going to be. After all these years, the fans of the show know the dancers better than the ‘stars,’ but the new economics of the show makes it impossible to pay them what they have earned in the past.”

We do tend to imagine that this lead to a smaller collection of former pros than what we’ve seen over the past several years, and that’s a bummer since the pros are almost as popular these days as some of the stars.

The real shame is that for some pros, we imagine that doing the show may just be a platform to make more money elsewhere, including on social media or doing some other sort of dance instructional videos. We personally still wish that DWTS was airing on ABC, mostly because it’s hard to imagine that its Monday-night replacement in Bachelor in Paradise is going to do all that much better in terms of viewership. Why do this move right now? Some of it may be due to trying to launch live programming on Disney+, but there is no guarantee at all that this will work.

