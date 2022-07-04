Dancing with the Stars season 31: Tom Bergeron not looking to return

Could Tom Bergeron come back to Dancing with the Stars season 31? We know this question has been floated for a while. It started when it was announced that the most-recent showrunner Andrew Llinares would be departing the show. Following that, it intensified when it was revealed that previous EP Conrad Green was coming back to fill the role. Green and Bergeron had an extensive history working together for many years at the start of the ABC show’s run.

With the show moving to Disney+ for at least the next two seasons, there’s a chance that a new host could be brought on board — especially since Tyra Banks’ future currently remains unclear. If that happens, though, it won’t be Tom. On Friday, he responded to a post on Twitter (see below) noting that “my ballroom hosting days are done but I can guarantee the show will be better with Conrad Green back as showrunner.” In the past, Bergeron has joked around or been a tad more cagey when it comes to his future; this is about as direct as direct can be.

Of course, it’s easy to miss Tom as a part of Dancing with the Stars since he really understood what the show was about. While there is obviously a serious dance competition here and celebrities / pros want to win, it’s also campy and cheesy and at times super-silly. Bergeron really understood that and never took the job to seriously; he was also able to think on his feet and be super-reactive, which is essential for a live broadcast. It’s a much harder job than it seems, especially since a host is often a tone-setter for everything that follows them.

Given that Dancing with the Stars is supposedly going to be back later this year, we do hope that something more is decided on when it comes to the hosting position sooner rather than later.

