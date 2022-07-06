Big Brother 24 houseguest Daniel Durston is Elvis impersonator

We’ve seen a number of unique jobs over the years on Big Brother — but Daniel Durston may be bringing something new to the table for season 24. The guy is a bonafide Elvis impersonator!

There are a lot of interpretations for what an impersonator means and in this case, we’re not just talking about a guy who performs at birthday parties or annoys his friends with impressions. This is someone with an Instagram feed littered with Elvis-related performances, including a part in Elvis: The Musical.

We know that Big Brother, like any other reality show out there, likes to capitalize on trends. With that in mind, we wonder how much of Daniel’s casting is tied to the recent Elvis movie starring Austin Butler. That can’t be a coincidence, right?

The thing about Daniel being on this show is that he’s almost sure to do Elvis impressions all the time, and of course that’s going to lead to potential feed outages if he starts singing. That part is irritating already. Still, we do appreciate seeing unique jobs and stories on this show, and this is at least something new. We have had Vegas and stage performers on the show before — Rachel Swindler was a Vegas performer when she came on the show, while Tommy Bracco was a Broadway actor in New York. The Elvis part of it is what makes things 100% different here.

Check out Daniel and other houseguests when Big Brother 24 premieres tomorrow night on CBS. You can view the full cast here and if you didn’t know, one of these houseguests has actually been a part of another show this summer in America’s Got Talent. We just hope that this group is eager to play and isn’t completely obsessed on followers after the show / getting people to like them. That’s a concern every year at this point.

