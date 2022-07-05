Big Brother 24 cast reveal: Meet the 16 NEW players now

Big BrotherWe’ve been waiting for days to get the Big Brother 24 cast reveal and now, we’re happy to say that it’s here! These are the houseguests who are competing for the grand prize, and in what we’re hoping will be a really exciting season from start to finish.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Below, you can see some of the first info and photos courtesy of CBS — we will have more coming soon, so stay tuned!

Also, remember that Big Brother 24 will be premiering tomorrow night at 8:00 p.m. Eastern; there’s really not a lot of time here to make your predictions!

Alyssa Snider Big Brother

Name: Alyssa Snider
Age: 24
Hometown/Current City: Sarasota, Fla.
Occupation: Marketing rep

Ameerah Jones Big Brother

Name: Ameerah Jones (pronounced Ah-mirr-ah)
Age: 31
Hometown/Current City: Westminster, Md.
Occupation: Content designer

Brittany Hoopes Big Brother

Name: Brittany Hoopes
Age: 32

Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.
Current City: Austin, Texas
Occupation: Hypnotherapist

Daniel Durston Big Brother

Name: Daniel Durston
Age: 35
Hometown: Ontario, Calif.
Current City: Las Vegas, Nev.
Occupation: Vegas performer

Indy Santos Big Brother

Name: Indy Santos
Age: 31
Hometown: São Paulo, Brazil
Current City: Los Angeles, Calif.
Occupation: Corporate flight attendant

Jasmine Davis Big Brother

Name: Jasmine Davis
Age: 29
Hometown: Terry, Miss.
Current City: Atlanta, Ga.
Occupation: Entrepreneur

Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli Big Brother

Name: Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli (pronounced Pooch-ah-rel-ee)
Age: 24
Hometown: Staten Island, N.Y.
Current City: Boca Raton, Fla.
Occupation: Assistant football coach

Kyle Capener Big Brother

Name: Kyle Capener (pronounced Cape-ner)
Age: 29
Hometown/Current City: Bountiful, Utah

Occupation: Unemployed

Marvin Achi Big Brother

Name: Marvin Achi (pronounced Ah-chee)
Age: 28
Hometown: Rivers State, Nigeria
Current City: Houston, Texas
Occupation: Chemical processing engineer

Marvin was also on America’s Got Talent earlier this season — read more here.

Matt Turner Big Brother

Name: Matt “Turner” Turner
Age: 23
Hometown: North Attleborough, Mass.
Current City: New Bedford, Mass.
Occupation: Thrift store owner

Michael Bruner Big Brother

Name: Michael Bruner

Age: 28
Hometown: Saint Michael, Minn.
Current City: Rochester, Minn.
Occupation: Attorney

Monte Taylor Big Brother

Name: Monte Taylor
Age: 27
Hometown/Current City: Bear, Del.
Occupation: Personal trainer

Nicole Layog Big Brother

Name: Nicole Layog (pronounced Lay-ogg)
Age: 41
Hometown/Current City: Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Occupation: Private chef

Paloma Aguilar Big Brother

Name: Paloma Aguilar
Age: 22
Hometown/Current City: San Marcos, Calif.
Occupation: Interior designer

Taylor Hale Big Brother

Name: Taylor Hale
Age: 27
Hometown/Current City: West Bloomfield, Mich.
Occupation: Personal stylist

Terrance Higgins Big Brother

Name: Terrance Higgins
Age: 47
Hometown/Current City: Chicago, Ill.
Occupation: Bus operator

Related Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother 24 right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Big Brother 24, at least based on this cast?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!