Big Brother 24 cast reveal: Meet the 16 NEW players now

We’ve been waiting for days to get the Big Brother 24 cast reveal and now, we’re happy to say that it’s here! These are the houseguests who are competing for the grand prize, and in what we’re hoping will be a really exciting season from start to finish.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Below, you can see some of the first info and photos courtesy of CBS — we will have more coming soon, so stay tuned!

Also, remember that Big Brother 24 will be premiering tomorrow night at 8:00 p.m. Eastern; there’s really not a lot of time here to make your predictions!

Name: Alyssa Snider

Age: 24

Hometown/Current City: Sarasota, Fla.

Occupation: Marketing rep

Name: Ameerah Jones (pronounced Ah-mirr-ah)

Age: 31

Hometown/Current City: Westminster, Md.

Occupation: Content designer

Name: Brittany Hoopes

Age: 32

Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.

Current City: Austin, Texas

Occupation: Hypnotherapist

Name: Daniel Durston

Age: 35

Hometown: Ontario, Calif.

Current City: Las Vegas, Nev.

Occupation: Vegas performer

Name: Indy Santos

Age: 31

Hometown: São Paulo, Brazil

Current City: Los Angeles, Calif.

Occupation: Corporate flight attendant

Name: Jasmine Davis

Age: 29

Hometown: Terry, Miss.

Current City: Atlanta, Ga.

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Name: Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli (pronounced Pooch-ah-rel-ee)

Age: 24

Hometown: Staten Island, N.Y.

Current City: Boca Raton, Fla.

Occupation: Assistant football coach

Name: Kyle Capener (pronounced Cape-ner)

Age: 29

Hometown/Current City: Bountiful, Utah

Occupation: Unemployed

Name: Marvin Achi (pronounced Ah-chee)

Age: 28

Hometown: Rivers State, Nigeria

Current City: Houston, Texas

Occupation: Chemical processing engineer

Marvin was also on America’s Got Talent earlier this season — read more here.

Name: Matt “Turner” Turner

Age: 23

Hometown: North Attleborough, Mass.

Current City: New Bedford, Mass.

Occupation: Thrift store owner

Name: Michael Bruner

Age: 28

Hometown: Saint Michael, Minn.

Current City: Rochester, Minn.

Occupation: Attorney

Name: Monte Taylor

Age: 27

Hometown/Current City: Bear, Del.

Occupation: Personal trainer

Name: Nicole Layog (pronounced Lay-ogg)

Age: 41

Hometown/Current City: Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Occupation: Private chef

Name: Paloma Aguilar

Age: 22

Hometown/Current City: San Marcos, Calif.

Occupation: Interior designer

Name: Taylor Hale

Age: 27

Hometown/Current City: West Bloomfield, Mich.

Occupation: Personal stylist

Name: Terrance Higgins

Age: 47

Hometown/Current City: Chicago, Ill.

Occupation: Bus operator

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother 24 right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Big Brother 24, at least based on this cast?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







