Big Brother 24 cast reveal: Meet the 16 NEW players now
We’ve been waiting for days to get the Big Brother 24 cast reveal and now, we’re happy to say that it’s here! These are the houseguests who are competing for the grand prize, and in what we’re hoping will be a really exciting season from start to finish.
Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!
Below, you can see some of the first info and photos courtesy of CBS — we will have more coming soon, so stay tuned!
Also, remember that Big Brother 24 will be premiering tomorrow night at 8:00 p.m. Eastern; there’s really not a lot of time here to make your predictions!
Name: Alyssa Snider
Age: 24
Hometown/Current City: Sarasota, Fla.
Occupation: Marketing rep
Name: Ameerah Jones (pronounced Ah-mirr-ah)
Age: 31
Hometown/Current City: Westminster, Md.
Occupation: Content designer
Name: Brittany Hoopes
Age: 32
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.
Current City: Austin, Texas
Occupation: Hypnotherapist
Name: Daniel Durston
Age: 35
Hometown: Ontario, Calif.
Current City: Las Vegas, Nev.
Occupation: Vegas performer
Name: Indy Santos
Age: 31
Hometown: São Paulo, Brazil
Current City: Los Angeles, Calif.
Occupation: Corporate flight attendant
Name: Jasmine Davis
Age: 29
Hometown: Terry, Miss.
Current City: Atlanta, Ga.
Occupation: Entrepreneur
Name: Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli (pronounced Pooch-ah-rel-ee)
Age: 24
Hometown: Staten Island, N.Y.
Current City: Boca Raton, Fla.
Occupation: Assistant football coach
Name: Kyle Capener (pronounced Cape-ner)
Age: 29
Hometown/Current City: Bountiful, Utah
Occupation: Unemployed
Name: Marvin Achi (pronounced Ah-chee)
Age: 28
Hometown: Rivers State, Nigeria
Current City: Houston, Texas
Occupation: Chemical processing engineer
Marvin was also on America’s Got Talent earlier this season — read more here.
Name: Matt “Turner” Turner
Age: 23
Hometown: North Attleborough, Mass.
Current City: New Bedford, Mass.
Occupation: Thrift store owner
Name: Michael Bruner
Age: 28
Hometown: Saint Michael, Minn.
Current City: Rochester, Minn.
Occupation: Attorney
Name: Monte Taylor
Age: 27
Hometown/Current City: Bear, Del.
Occupation: Personal trainer
Name: Nicole Layog (pronounced Lay-ogg)
Age: 41
Hometown/Current City: Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Occupation: Private chef
Name: Paloma Aguilar
Age: 22
Hometown/Current City: San Marcos, Calif.
Occupation: Interior designer
Name: Taylor Hale
Age: 27
Hometown/Current City: West Bloomfield, Mich.
Occupation: Personal stylist
Name: Terrance Higgins
Age: 47
Hometown/Current City: Chicago, Ill.
Occupation: Bus operator
Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother 24 right now
What do you most want to see when it comes to Big Brother 24, at least based on this cast?
Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: CBS.)