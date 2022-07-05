Big Brother 24: Marvin Achi is also on America’s Got Talent season 17

While the bulk of the Big Brother 24 cast is constructed of familiar faces, the name Marvin Achi may look a tad bit familiar.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Why is that? Well, if you saw America’s Got Talent earlier this season, he competed during the audition rounds. You can watch that below, and the whole act consists of him acting as though he’s about to do a science experiment before taking off his shirt and revealing that he’s absolutely ripped. He was technically put through to the next round … and mostly on the basis of his muscles.

For those Big Brother fans who aren’t super-familiar with the AGT format, there are often a ton of eliminations that take place behind the scenes that are never shown. Contestants drift into the ether all the time for a number of different reasons. Given that most of Marvin’s act mostly about shock value, we’d be shocked if he’s even mentioned more than once this season the rest of the way. There are sometimes instances that we see an audition mostly for the sake of getting a rise out of the judges — that is what this is. We don’t think the producers on AGT ever cast him thinking that he would appear in more than one show. (Auditions for this show usually tape in March or April.)

If Marvin was technically still in the running on America’s Got Talent at the time he was cast on Big Brother, he would have needed to drop out of that competition. Also, there are talent hold agreements that sometimes come with reality shows — either Achi never signed one for AGT, or they allowed him to get out of the agreement. We know that some of this stuff can be boring contractual jargon, but it is important when it comes to what a reality TV contestant can and cannot do.

Related – Check out some more news on Big Brother 24, including the rest of the cast

Are you rooting for Marvin Achi on Big Brother 24?

How well do you think that he is going to do in the house? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for make sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







