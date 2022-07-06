Your Honor season 2 will be final one, says Bryan Cranston

We’ve been waiting for a long time now to get some further news when it comes to Your Honor season 2, so let’s all be thankful today that Bryan Cranston chose to hand over something.

In a new interview on Dax Shepherd’s Armchair Expert podcast (via TVLine), the former Breaking Bad star made it clear that the Showtime drama is not going to be lasting longer than the upcoming batch of episodes:

“I am [currently] preparing for the second and last season of Your Honor, which is a limited series that I did for Showtime … As they tell me, it got higher ratings than any other series they’ve ever had — and so, one more season of that.”

The first season was successful enough that Showtime decided to wipe away that limited-series label and give Your Honor another run, and that alone makes us wonder if they would’ve been interested in doing more. Yet, if Cranston wants to end in season 2 or if this is the only other story that makes sense, we more than understand that.

When will season 2 actually premiere?

Given that the episodes have yet to even start filming, we can probably rule out a premiere date at any point this year. We’ve said recently that pairing the show up with Yellowjackets makes the most sense, as these are both extremely successful shows. It’s certainly possible that Cranston fans end up watching both and get hooked on Yellowjackets, which supposedly has a five-season plan. It hasn’t been renewed beyond season 2 yet, but that feels like more or less a sure thing.

You are going to see more of Cranston on Better Call Saul later this year as Walter White — head over to the link here if you want some more news when it comes to that. Walter White could even be in more than one episode!

