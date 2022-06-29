Better Call Saul season 6: Show EP on big Walt, Jesse return

At some point during Better Call Saul season 6, we are going to see Walt and Jesse coming back. However, there are still a lot of question marks all over the place here — including how Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul could be featured again.

There is a reason why AMC was so okay, in the end, with the news of the two of them getting out. They understood in advance that they still had some ways to surprise viewers with them, so the news of their return in itself isn’t meant to be a jaw-dropper. It was a bold move having that announcement out there so early, but we’ll see just how things play out.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Peter Gould makes it pretty clear that he’s confident that the return of the characters will surprise people:

“I’ve heard a lot of few theories about what’s going to happen, and I’m happy to report I haven’t heard a theory that comes quite close to the actual fact.”

Gould also discussed in this interview why it was so important that they held on to these cameos for so long, as opposed to squeezing them into the show early:

“The thing that I’m really proud of is that we waited to see them until it was right for this story … Of course, the low-hanging fruit would’ve been to have them appear early in season 1, to kick the show off. I think the way that they do appear is all about the story of Jimmy McGill and Kim Wexler [Rhea Seehorn] and Mike Ehrmantraut [Jonathan Banks]. I hope you agree when you see it.”

It’s interesting that Kim is mentioned in here, given that she was never brought up for see in Breaking Bad. Still, we know that there’s a pretty specific plan to all of this, and we’re eager to see more of how that comes to fruition down the road.

What do you think we're going to see from Walt and Jesse in their Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8 cameos?

