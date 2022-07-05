Yellowstone season 5: New teaser goes behind the scenes!

We know that Yellowstone season 5 won’t be premiering on Paramount Network until November 13; we 100% hope that you are the patient type!

If you look below, you can see at least the tiniest of teases for what’s coming up as the show takes you out to Montana and the Chief Joseph Ranch, which doubles as the Yellowstone on the hit series. You see a small behind-the-scenes peek at production, and then a quick quote from Wes Bentley (Jamie) about season 5.

Don’t be shocked that there are no huge reveals or spoilers in here; just remember for a moment that we are more than four months away from the premiere! There is zero incentive for Paramount to give something big away right now when frankly, they don’t need to. They are better suited keeping their cards close to the vest on a few things until the episodes actually get a little bit closer to airing. We’re expecting a trailer around Labor Day, more or less — we are sure that there’s going to be another big Yellowstone marathon at around that time, and it feels like the perfect way to promote what lies ahead.

Just remember that for season 5, life on the ranch is going to be more chaotic than ever before. John will be (reluctantly) running for Governor, and we’re sure that this is going to present a wide array of different challenges for the day-to-day operations of the Ranch. There are also several threats in between the weather, Market Equities, and some of the common foes who John has squared off against for quite some time.

